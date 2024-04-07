In 2024 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Feisty EV has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Feisty EV vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Feisty ev Jupiter Brand Amo Mobility TVS Price ₹ 68,000 ₹ 73,340 Range 75 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6 Hrs. -