HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesFeisty EV vs Smak

Amo Mobility Feisty EV vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Feisty EV up to 75 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Feisty EV vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Feisty ev Smak
BrandAmo MobilitySeeka
Price₹ 68,000₹ 99,911
Range75 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.

Filters
Feisty EV
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
STD
₹68,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
249 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1730 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1070 mm-
Kerb Weight
58 kg-
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
670 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree20 Degree
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch, Smart Foot Rest-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5.5 Inch, TFT
Battery Capacity
26-36 Ah2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,5691,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
68,00099,911
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5694,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5382,238

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    File photo of workers assembling second-generation R1 vehicles at Rivian's Illinois manufacturing plant used for representational purpose.
    Investors to seek details on Rivian's progress plan two days after VW deal
    28 Jun 2024
    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. However, in real life you can achieve 18 kmpl easily in city conditions.
    How hybrids could be the bridge to EV adoption?
    29 Jun 2024
    A drone view shows BYD electric vehicles before being loaded onto the BYD Explorer cargo ship for export to Brazil. As US plans to impose higher tariff on China-made EVs to help local EV makers, Beijing could use Mexico as their base to manufacture models and sell them in US at lower prices.
    Facing tariff war, Chinese EVs could exploit trade deal gap to dump models in US
    28 Jun 2024
    File photo: An aerial view shows cars parked at the Tesla Fremont Factory in Fremont, California.
    Tesla investors brace for big share price moves major catalysts loom
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     