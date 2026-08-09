In 2026 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 62,180 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of Feisty EV up to 75-100 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
Feisty EV vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Feisty ev
|Etrance
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 62,180
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-