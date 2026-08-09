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Amo Mobility Feisty EV vs Komaki M-5

In 2026 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 62,180 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Feisty EV up to 75-100 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Feisty EV vs M-5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Feisty ev M-5
BrandAmo MobilityKomaki
Price₹ 62,180₹ 99,000
Range75-100 km/charge100-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.92 kWh-
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Feisty EV
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
STD
₹62,180*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Length
1730 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Height
1070 mm
Kerb Weight
58 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm
Width
670 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75-100 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch, Smart Foot Rest-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,65299,000
Ex-Showroom Price
60,21099,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4420
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3682,127

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