In 2026 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 62,180 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). The range of Feisty EV up to 75-100 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
Feisty EV vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Feisty ev
|Lyf
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,180
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|75-125 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|1.48 Kwh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|2 Hours 45 Minutes