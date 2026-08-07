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Amo Mobility Feisty EV vs Hero Splendor iSmart

In 2026 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 62,180 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Feisty EV has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Feisty EV vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Feisty ev Splendor ismart
BrandAmo MobilityHero
Price₹ 62,180₹ 65,000
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-60.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.92 kWh-
Engine Capacity-113 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Feisty EV
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
STD
₹62,180*
*Ex-showroom price
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Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1730 mm2048 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Height
1070 mm1110 mm
Kerb Weight
58 kg116 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm799 mm
Width
670 mm726 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75-100 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch, Smart Foot Rest-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh12 V, 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,65278,499
Ex-Showroom Price
60,21067,250
RTO
05,380
Insurance
3,4425,869
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3681,687

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