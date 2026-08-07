In 2026 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or Crayon Motors Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 62,180 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Crayon Motors Envy Price starts at Rs. 58,307 (ex-showroom price). The range of Feisty EV up to 75-100 km/charge and the Envy has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
Feisty EV vs Envy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Feisty ev
|Envy
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Crayon Motors
|Price
|₹ 62,180
|₹ 58,307
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-