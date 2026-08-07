In 2026 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 62,180 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price). The range of Feisty EV up to 75-100 km/charge and the A2 has a range of up to 75.0. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
Feisty EV vs A2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Feisty ev
|A2
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|BGauss
|Price
|₹ 62,180
|₹ 52,499
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|75.0
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|22.3 AH
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-