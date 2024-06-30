HT Auto
Amo Mobility Feisty EV vs BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

In 2024 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or BattRE Electric Mobility Storie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Feisty EV up to 75 km/charge and the Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge.
Feisty EV vs Storie Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Feisty ev Storie
BrandAmo MobilityBattRE Electric Mobility
Price₹ 68,000₹ 94,999
Range75 km/charge103-132 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6 Hrs.-

Feisty EV
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
STD
₹68,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
249 W2.4 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySteel
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1730 mm1855 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm200 mm
Height
1070 mm1175 mm
Kerb Weight
58 kg-
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
670 mm740 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch, Smart Foot Rest-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes3.25 Inch LCD Screen
Battery Capacity
26-36 Ah2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,56999,160
Ex-Showroom Price
68,00094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5694,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5382,131

