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Amo Mobility Feisty EV vs Bajaj Platina 110

In 2026 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 62,180 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Feisty EV has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Feisty EV vs Platina 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Feisty ev Platina 110
BrandAmo MobilityBajaj
Price₹ 62,180₹ 69,284
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.92 kWh-
Engine Capacity-115.45 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Feisty EV
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
STD
₹62,180*
*Ex-showroom price
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Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Amo Mobility Feisty EV Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1730 mm2006 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm200 mm
Height
1070 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
58 kg119 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm807 mm
Width
670 mm741 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75-100 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch, Smart Foot Rest-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,65280,690
Ex-Showroom Price
60,21069,284
RTO
05,542
Insurance
3,4425,864
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3681,734

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