In 2026 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or Aprilia Storm 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 62,180 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Storm 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Feisty EV has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Feisty EV vs Storm 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Feisty ev
|Storm 125
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Aprilia
|Price
|₹ 62,180
|₹ 85,169
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-