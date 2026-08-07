In 2026 Amo Mobility Feisty EV or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Feisty EV Price starts at Rs. 62,180 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Feisty EV has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Feisty EV vs SR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Feisty ev
|Sr 160
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Aprilia
|Price
|₹ 62,180
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|35 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|160 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-