In 2024 Amo Mobility Brisk or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 66,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours.
Brisk has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
Brisk vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|Raider
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 66,000
|₹ 95,219
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|67 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-6 Hrs.
|-