Amo Mobility Brisk or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 66,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. Brisk has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. Brisk vs Raider Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brisk Raider Brand Amo Mobility TVS Price ₹ 66,000 ₹ 95,219 Range 75-100 km/charge - Mileage - 67 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.8 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-6 Hrs. -