In 2024 Amo Mobility Brisk or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 66,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Brisk vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|Buzz
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 66,000
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-6 Hrs.
|5-6 Hrs.