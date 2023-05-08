HT Auto

Amo Mobility Brisk vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Amo Mobility Brisk or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 66,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Brisk vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brisk Buzz
BrandAmo MobilityStella Automobili
Price₹ 66,000₹ 95,000
Range75-100 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-6 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
STD
₹66,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
1960 mm-
Height
700 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 Kg-
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-6 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
Safety Features Speed Control Switch, Side Stand Sensor, EABS-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Digital-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
26-32 Ah2.16 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,53699,161
Ex-Showroom Price
66,00095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5364,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4942,131

