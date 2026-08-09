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Amo Mobility Brisk vs Odysse Electric E2Go

In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
Brisk vs E2Go Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brisk E2go
BrandAmo MobilityOdysse Electric
Price₹ 62,913₹ 71,100
Range75-100 km/charge60-130 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.92 kWh1.68 kWh
Charging Time-4 Hours

Filters
Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
STD
₹62,913*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
E2Go
Odysse Electric E2Go
Lite
₹71,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Amo Mobility Brisk Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Mudguard View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
1960 mm-
Height
700 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 kg-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
75-100 km60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasSpring Hydraulic
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Centralized Locking System, Speed Control SwitchReverse gear
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh1.68 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,39974,719
Ex-Showroom Price
62,91371,100
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4863,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4271,606

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