In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Brisk vs M-5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|M-5
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 62,913
|₹ 99,000
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|100-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
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