In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Brisk vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|Leo
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,913
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours