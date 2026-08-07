In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Brisk has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Brisk vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|Shine
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 62,913
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-