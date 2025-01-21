In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Brisk has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Brisk vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|Livo
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 62,913
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-