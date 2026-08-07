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Amo Mobility Brisk vs Hero Electric Optima Li

In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Brisk vs Optima Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brisk Optima li
BrandAmo MobilityHero Electric
Price₹ 62,913₹ 63,500
Range75-100 km/charge65-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.92 kWh334 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
STD
₹62,913*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Amo Mobility Brisk Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm140 mm
Length
1960 mm-
Height
700 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 kg68 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
75-100 km65 km
Max Speed
25 kmph42 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
249 W1.2 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescoic
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Centralized Locking System, Speed Control SwitchY (HT Motor), PC Head Lamp, Aerodynamic Style,
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh1.334 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,39967,888
Ex-Showroom Price
62,91363,500
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4864,388
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4271,459

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