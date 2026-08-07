In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Brisk vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,913
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
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