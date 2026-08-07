In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Brisk vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|Dash
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 62,913
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
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