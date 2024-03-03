In 2024 Amo Mobility Brisk or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Amo Mobility Brisk or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 66,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. Brisk has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Brisk vs Destini 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brisk Destini 125 Brand Amo Mobility Hero Price ₹ 66,000 ₹ 66,700 Range 75-100 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3-6 Hrs. -