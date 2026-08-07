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Amo Mobility Brisk vs EMotorad EMX

In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Brisk vs EMX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brisk Emx
BrandAmo MobilityEMotorad
Price₹ 62,913₹ 79,999
Range75-100 km/charge50-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.92 kWh0.37 kWh
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
STD
₹62,913*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
1960 mm1760 mm
Height
700 mm1130 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg21 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
700 mm675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
75-100 km50 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork100mm Travel with lockout
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasAdjustable, 10- 20 mm Travel
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Centralized Locking System, Speed Control Switch-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesEMotorad M5 LCD Display
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh0.37 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,39983,763
Ex-Showroom Price
62,91379,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4863,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4271,800

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