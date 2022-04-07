In 2024 Amo Mobility Brisk or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Amo Mobility Brisk or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 66,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Brisk vs E1 Comparison
