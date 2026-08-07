hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesBrisk vs B8

Amo Mobility Brisk vs BGauss B8

In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
Brisk vs B8 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brisk B8
BrandAmo MobilityBGauss
Price₹ 62,913₹ 62,999
Range75-100 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.92 kWh-
Charging Time--

Filters
Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
STD
₹62,913*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Amo Mobility Brisk Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm139 mm
Length
1960 mm1747 mm
Height
700 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg99 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
740 mm765 mm
Width
700 mm890 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
75-100 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
249 W1900 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasHydraulic Spring
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Centralized Locking System, Speed Control SwitchRegenerative Braking, Side Stand Sensor, Find your scooter, Boost speed, Anti-Theft Motor Locking
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh22.3 AH
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid (Fixed)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,39971,187
Ex-Showroom Price
62,91362,999
RTO
05,280
Insurance
3,4862,908
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4271,530

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe uses a dual-motor electric powertrain with 544 bhp and an 800-volt battery system.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range
7 Aug 2026
India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
26 Jun 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers