In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Benling India Kriti choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Brisk vs Kriti Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|Kriti
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Benling India
|Price
|₹ 62,913
|₹ 64,151
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|1.34 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours