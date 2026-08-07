In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours.
Brisk vs Falcon [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Benling India
|Price
|₹ 62,913
|₹ 69,540
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)