hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesBrisk vs Platina 110 H Gear

Amo Mobility Brisk vs Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear

In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. Brisk has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
Brisk vs Platina 110 H Gear Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brisk Platina 110 h gear
BrandAmo MobilityBajaj
Price₹ 62,913₹ 59,738
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-72.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.92 kWh-
Engine Capacity-115 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Brisk
Amo Mobility Brisk
STD
₹62,913*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Amo Mobility Brisk Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Right Side View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm200 mm
Length
1960 mm2006 mm
Height
700 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg122 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
740 mm804 mm
Width
700 mm713 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
75-100 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkHydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canister
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Centralized Locking System, Speed Control SwitchH Gear System, Anti Skid Braking
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,39981,242
Ex-Showroom Price
62,91366,739
RTO
05,869
Insurance
3,4865,579
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4271,746

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers