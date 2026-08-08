In 2026 Amo Mobility Brisk or Avan Motors Avan Trend E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Brisk Price starts at Rs. 62,913 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price). The range of Brisk up to 75-100 km/charge and the Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0.
Brisk vs Avan Trend E Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brisk
|Avan trend e
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Avan Motors
|Price
|₹ 62,913
|₹ 56,900
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|110.0
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
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