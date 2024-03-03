Saved Articles

ADMS TTX vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2024 ADMS TTX or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

TTX vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ttx Fz-x
BrandADMSYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range100-200 km/charge-
Mileage-48.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
TTX
ADMS TTX
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Matte Copper
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
1500-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,3311,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0001,36,200
RTO
010,896
Insurance
4,3317,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5643,321

