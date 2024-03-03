In 2024 ADMS TTX or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 ADMS TTX or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS TTX Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours.
TTX has a range of up to 100-200 km/charge.
The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
TTX vs FZ-X Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ttx
|Fz-x
|Brand
|ADMS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Range
|100-200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-