In 2024 ADMS TTX or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS TTX Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price).
On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour.
TTX has a range of up to 100-200 km/charge.
The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
TTX vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ttx
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|ADMS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|100-200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-