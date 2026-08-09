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ADMS TTX vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 ADMS TTX or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS TTX Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. TTX has a range of up to 100-200 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
TTX vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ttx Notte125
BrandADMSVespa
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range100-200 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

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TTX
ADMS TTX
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
100-200 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Continious Power
1500-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 170 mmAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
EMI
2,564NaN

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