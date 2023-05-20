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ADMS TTX vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2026 ADMS TTX or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS TTX Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. TTX has a range of up to 100-200 km/charge. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
TTX vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ttx Gixxer sf 250
BrandADMSSuzuki
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Range100-200 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Engine Capacity-250 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Filters
TTX
ADMS TTX
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
100-200 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph150 kmph
Continious Power
1500-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 170 mm-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,3312,16,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0001,89,768
RTO
015,181
Insurance
4,33111,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5644,660
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

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Latest Videos

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