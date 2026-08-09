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ADMS TTX vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 ADMS TTX or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS TTX Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of TTX up to 100-200 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
TTX vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ttx Evoqis
BrandADMSOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range100-200 km/charge90-140 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.6 Hours

Filters
TTX
ADMS TTX
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
100-200 km90 km
Max Speed
80 kmph75 kmph
Continious Power
1500-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 170 mmMotor Cut-off Switch
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,3311,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0001,18,000
RTO
09,440
Insurance
4,3313,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5642,811

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