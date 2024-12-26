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ADMS TTX vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 ADMS TTX or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS TTX Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. TTX has a range of up to 100-200 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
TTX vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ttx Unicorn
BrandADMSHonda
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range100-200 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Engine Capacity-162.71 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Filters
TTX
ADMS TTX
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
100-200 km650 km
Max Speed
80 kmph106 kmph
Continious Power
1500-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 170 mmGear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,3311,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0001,20,159
RTO
010,143
Insurance
4,33111,644
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5643,050

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