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ADMS TTX vs Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

In 2026 ADMS TTX or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS TTX Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of TTX up to 100-200 km/charge and the Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
TTX vs Evolve Z Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ttx Evolve z
BrandADMSEarth Energy EV
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range100-200 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh96 Ah
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.40 min

Filters
TTX
ADMS TTX
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
100-200 km
Max Speed
80 kmph
Continious Power
1500-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 170 mmRide Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.40 min
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh96 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,3311,44,105
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0001,30,000
RTO
010,400
Insurance
4,3313,705
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5643,097

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