In 2026 ADMS TTX or Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS TTX Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power & torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. TTX has a range of up to 100-200 km/charge. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl.
TTX vs SXR 160 [2020-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ttx
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Brand
|ADMS
|Aprilia
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|Range
|100-200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|35 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|160 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-