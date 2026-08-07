In 2026 ADMS TTX or Aprilia SR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS TTX Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 125 engine makes power & torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. TTX has a range of up to 100-200 km/charge. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
TTX vs SR 125 Comparison