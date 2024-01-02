In 2024 ADMS Sathi or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 ADMS Sathi or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Sathi Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Sathi has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Sathi vs VXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sathi Vxl 150 Brand ADMS Vespa Price ₹ 99,000 ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Range 80-100 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. -