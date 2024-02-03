Saved Articles

HT Auto
Sathi vs Apache RTR 200 4V

ADMS Sathi vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

In 2024 ADMS Sathi or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Sathi vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sathi Apache rtr 200 4v
BrandADMSTVS
Price₹ 99,000₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
...Read More

Sathi
ADMS Sathi
STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,0721,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
99,0001,29,315
RTO
010,345
Insurance
4,0729,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2153,199
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fnull | Petrol | Manual1.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Pulsar 220 F
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 250null | Petrol | Manual1.54 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Dominar 250
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Pulsar NS200

    Latest News

    KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
    2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
    3 Feb 2024
    Image of TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is used for representational purposes only.
    Jupiter and iQube help TVS sales grow by 23%, sells 3.39 lakh units
    2 Feb 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     