Sathi vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sathi
|Avenis
|Brand
|ADMS
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 86,700
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-