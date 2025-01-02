In 2026 ADMS Sathi or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Sathi Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Sathi has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Sathi vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sathi
|Access 125
|Brand
|ADMS
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-