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HomeCompare BikesSathi vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

ADMS Sathi vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 ADMS Sathi or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Sathi Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Sathi has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Sathi vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sathi Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandADMSRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 99,000₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Sathi
ADMS Sathi
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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ADMS Sathi Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
80-100 km
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,0721,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
99,0001,38,726
RTO
011,728
Insurance
4,0728,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2153,413

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