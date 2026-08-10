hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSathi vs MX3

ADMS Sathi vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 ADMS Sathi or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Sathi Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Sathi up to 80-100 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Sathi vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sathi Mx3
BrandADMSKomaki
Price₹ 99,000₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge85-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.4-5 Hours

Filters
Sathi
ADMS Sathi
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
80-100 km80-90 km
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,0721,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
99,0001,14,509
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0724,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2152,554

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
10 Aug 2026
Ravi Tamta’s HAPIDA SKYNeX prototype was test-flown on open ground in Almora as an early step in the project’s development.
Inventor tests single-seat electric flying vehicle prototype in Uttarakhand
10 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers