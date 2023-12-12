In 2026 ADMS Sathi or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Sathi Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Sathi has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Sathi vs W175 Comparison