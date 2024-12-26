In 2026 ADMS Sathi or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Sathi Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Sathi has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Sathi vs Unicorn Comparison