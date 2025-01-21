In 2026 ADMS Sathi or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Sathi Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Sathi has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Sathi vs Livo Comparison