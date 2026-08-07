In 2026 ADMS Sathi or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Sathi Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Sathi has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Sathi vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sathi
|Activa 125
|Brand
|ADMS
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-