In 2026 ADMS Sathi or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Sathi Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Sathi up to 80-100 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Sathi vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sathi
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|ADMS
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-